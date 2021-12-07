Chimamanda, Malala, Gates Others Listed on BBC’s 100 Most Inspiring Women of 2021

The BBC has named renowned Nigerian author and feminist, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, on its annual list of 100 inspiring and impactful women in the world for 2021.

Among others listed are the youngest ever Nobel Peace Prize laureate winner, Malala Yousafzai; Samoa’s first Female Prime

Minister, Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa; Professor Heidi J Larson, who heads the Vaccine Confidence Project, and Turkish writer, Elif Şafak.

Also on the list is a philanthropist, businesswoman and a global advocate for women and girls, Melinda French Gates. She sets the direction and priorities of one of the world’s largest philanthropic organisations in her role co-chairing the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

She is also founder of Pivotal Ventures, an investment company working to drive social progress for women and families, as well as an author of best-selling book ‘The Moment of Lift’.

Chimamanda is listed under the ‘Culture and Education’ category, which consists of 31 women out of the 100 chosen.

Under the post designated to the renowned writer, the BBC notes the 44-year-old TED Talk in 2012, ‘We Should All Be Feminists’, which started a worldwide conversation about feminism, and was published as a book in 2014.

“Let’s use this moment to start to think about health care as a human right everywhere in the world-what a person deserves simply by virtue of being alive, not when you can afford it,” Chimamanda told the BBC.

The annual BBC #100 Women list is aimed at inspiring people by sharing the stories of trailblazing women across the globe who are using passion, indignation and anger to spark real change.

According to the BBC, “This year 100 Women is highlighting those who are hitting ‘reset’; women playing their part to reinvent our society, our culture and our world.”

Women from Afghanistan make up half of this year’s list. The list also includes a diverse range of female figures from leaders in politics, arts and business to everyday heroes fighting for what they believe in.

