Buhari Rejoices with Lai Mohammed At 70

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who marked his 70th birthday anniversary on December 6, 2021.

The president, in a release issued on Tuesday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, joined family and friends to celebrate with the devoted public servant.

He congratulated the minister on the milestone, heralded by many years of diligent service to the country, working as a lawyer and businessman, before getting into politics where he served as Chief of Staff in Lagos State, and National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

As a party stalwart, President Buhari noted the sacrifices and contributions of the minister in raising a formidable information machinery that went a long way in bringing change in the country.

The president believed Mohammed works assiduously to create understanding and enhance the image of the country by bridging the gaps in information, commending his ingenuity, resilience and emotional intelligence.

The Nigerian leader joined members of Federal Executive Council (FEC), ruling APC and the media industry in wishing the Minister of Information good health, strength and longer life.

