Bauchi Assembly Passes ‘Vote of No Confidence’ on Education Commissioner

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State House of Assembly (BAHA), has passed a vote of no confidence on the state’s Commissioner of Education, Dr. Aliyu Tilde, for alleged disrespect to the assembly.

The decision followed the adoption of a motion moved by the Chairman, House Committee on Education, Hon., Mohammmed Babayo Akuyam at the emergency plenary yesterday in Bauchi.

Akuyam described the attitude of the commissioner to the 9th Assembly as “unfortunate and disrespectful to the House.

“The House committee served the Ministry of Education with schedule date for budget defence since November 24 to appear before the committee on the December 2 for defence.

“Despite that the commissioner came one hour late to attend the budget defence, which did not go down well with the committee and began to ask who we are?

“Legislators belong to the three arms of government, the executive, legislative and the judiciary, so for him to ask us who we are is an insult to the 9th Assembly,” he said.

Hon. Danlami Kawule, in his presentation, said that it was unfortunate that the commissioner chose not to cooperate with the House in the 2022 budget defence process.

Hon. Yunusa Ahmed described the commissioner’s conduct as unbecoming, adding that “it speaks volumes of the fact that he runs the ministry alone. I believe the citizens would celebrate the vote of no confidence on the Commissioner of Education.”

The Speaker, Abubakar Sulaiman, said the commissioner’s behavior to the committee was “unfortunate and not acceptable.”

He explained that the House unanimously agreed that a vote of no confidence should be passed on the Commissioner of Education, adding that the House agreed to withdraw the earlier confirmation of Dr. Aliyu Tilde as the state’s Commissioner of Education.

“The House also assured the good people of Bauchi State that nothing would stop the budget defence process of the ministry, the permanent Secretary would continue with the defence process,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sani Bura, Special Adviser on Liaison Assembly Matters to Governor Bala Mohammad, said that the House has done its part and it is the prerogative of the governor to take decisions.

The special adviser assured that he would relate what transpired to the governor who would decide on what the next line of action on the issue would be.

It would be recalled that last week Friday, the Committee on Education walked out the commissioner from the budget defence proceedings for what it described as disrespectful attitude to the assembly.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

