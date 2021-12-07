Axxela Powers Businesses in Ogun with 25mmscuf/d Gas Pipeline Infrastructure

Peter Uzoho

Axxela Limited, through its subsidiary, Transit Gas Nigeria Limited, has inaugurated another segment of the Sagamu Gas Distribution Zone for the distribution of 25 million tonnes of standard cubic feet per day (mmscf/d) of natural gas along that part of Ogun State.

The project undertaken by Transit Gas in partnership with the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company Limited (NGMC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, is a 12km-natural gas pipeline connecting Coleman Cables & Wires to Celplas Industries Park.

The pipeline runs from Ibefun to Celplas Industries Free Zone Enterprise along Sagamu-Benin Express Way, Sagamu, Ogun State, and is intended to power businesses along that area.

Speaking during the inauguration of the project, the Chief Executive Officer of Axxela, Mr. Bolaji Osunsanya, said the commissioning reinforces the commitment of the company to deliver innovative solutions that create sustainable and efficient energy utilisation for the benefit of its customers.

“We understand the important role that industrialisation plays in the economic development of our nation, and we will continue to position as the energy partner of choice by providing the natural gas advantage to the different sectors,’’ he stated.

The Sagamu Gas Distribution Zone is a growing industrial cluster delivering natural gas to a wide range of Axxela’s customers within the region.

