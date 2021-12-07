Akpanudoedehe: We’ll Soon Resolve Leadership Crisis in Kano APC

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

National Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator John Akpanudoedehe, has assured members of the party that its committee would soon intervene and resolve the leadership crisis rocking the Kano State chapter of the party.

The Kano APC has been embroiled in crisis following the battle for the control of its structures between Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, which led a faction and a former governor of the state and Senator representing Kano Central, Ibrahim Shekarau, who has an ally the senator representing Kano North, Jubrin Barau, a governorship hopeful.

The supremacy battle amongst the three has led to the conduct of parallel Congresses in the state.

A federal High Court sitting in Abuja, last week, voided the Ward and State Congresses conducted by the Ganduje faction, which produced Abdullahi Abbas as Chairman.

Following the Court pronouncement, Ahmadu Haruna Zago (Danzago), who emerged at the parallel Congress conducted by the Shekarau faction, had effectively emerged chairman of party.

However, speaking with journalists yesterday in Abuja, Akpanudoedehe disclosed that the APC national secretariat was yet to get a copy of the judgement, delivered by Justice Muazu of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

“We are responsible leaders of the party and we won’t like to comment on a judgement that we haven’t seen. All I can tell you now is that we are going to apply for a Certified True Copy of the judgement. We haven’t seen it. We need to study the judgement.”

Akpanudoedehe described as unfounded the allegation that the Caretaker Committee sent two different Committees to Kano State to conduct the State Congresses.

“We didn’t give letters to two Committees. How could we have done that? We won’t put fire in our own house. We know the people we gave official letters to go to Kano and conduct official assignments. That’s the team we will accord recognition,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Committee that conducted the Congress that produced the displaced Abass, Mr. Auwwal Ibrahim, has insisted that the Congress attended by Ganduje was the authentic Congresses.

He said, “It was very fair and very cordial, because we were drafted from the national headquarters of the party with my name and the names of our members. We collected our mandate from the APC headquarters through the office of the Director of Organisation, Professor Al Mustapha Mednaer.

“We went for the congress with all the materials and we conducted the congress in Kano without any hitches. We met with all the Stakeholders, from the governor to the local organising committee. We did what we did and we came back with the result to the national secretariat.

“All my members were with me. I have the pictures, including motion pictures to prove that we were all together at the Congress. We were seven all in all and everybody signed the results sheets and the report,” he said.

