Tarok Elders to Engage Lalong to Resolve Langtang North Leadership Crisis

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Following protracted protest by Tarok communities over leadership tussle in Langtang North Local Government Area of Plateau State, Tarok Elders under the aegis of Ngwang Ishi O’Tarok (NIO), vowed to engage the state Governor, Simon Lalong, towards a peaceful resolution.

Addressing journalists in Jos, the newly inaugurated leadership of NIO expressed worries over the fragile peace situation in the local council area, saying: “We intend to immediately constructively engage the governor and other critical stakeholders for a quick and early resolution of confusion surrounding the chairmanship of the local government area.”

Also, the National President of NIO, Mr. Nanpon Danjuma Sheni, said: “We note in particular the recent demonstrations by our women, mothers and youths in the palace of the Ponzhi Tarok. In the meantime, we appeal to all Tarok youths and women not to do anything to further jeopardise the situation. We assure everyone that we shall do everything possible to resolve the matter, fully realising that overall Tarok interest remains paramount.”

There have been persistent protests by women and youths of Langtang LGA following “the alleged impunity of Lalong in which he has forced the Chairman of the council area, Mr. Joshua Laven, out of office before the end of his tenure, and fostered an estranged man, Mr. Zulfa Rimven, as their new council boss. Since then, peace flew out of the communities.”

NIO also pledged to engage Tarok women and youths to join the men in providing security for the communities.

Sheni said security challenges across the country and in Plateau State, in which communities are invaded by strange gunmen with attendant killings and kidnappings, are unacceptable.

He said the collaboration would be extended to cover religious and traditional rulers.

Sheni observed that: “No community or nation can achieve any meaningful development without security. Consequently, and working closely with our security agencies and our traditional leaders, we intend to enhance and further intensify collaboration within our various communities. The new security architecture we envisage would involve everyone-youths, women, farmers, traditional and religious leaders.”

He added that NIO also intended to conduct advocacy visits to Tarok traditional and religious leaders, Tarok business tycoons, its community in academia, security agencies, management of public and commercial institutions and other corporate organisations in Tarok land, as we seek

support to jointly implement our strategic plan on intensifying Tarok unity, ensuring adequate peace and security in Tarok land, educational and infrastructural development, as well as women and youth empowerment.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

