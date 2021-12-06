Nigeria Needs Credible Population Data for Devt, Says NPC

Victor Ogunje in Ado-Ekiti

Ahead of the 2022 National Population Census (NPC), the commission has promised to give Nigerians a credible , reliable and dependable population statistics that can help governments in proper planning for national growth and development.

To actualise the dream, the Federal Commissioner representing Ekiti at NPC, Hon. Ayodeji Ajayi, charged staff, officials and management team that will be participating in the pre-test exercise, to be professional and patriotic in discharging their duties.

The NPC Commissioner spoke in Ado-Ekiti on Friday while declaring open a training workshop for the trainers, enumerators, supervisors and controllers that will be participating in the second census pre-test exercise slated for December 2021.

According to him, the exercise which will be conducted in all the 36 states of the federation simultaneously, including Abuja the Federal Capital Territory, is a follow up to the one earlier conducted by the Commission earlier this year.

In carrying out this pre-test exercise, Ajayi said about 444 Enumeration areas per State and Federal Capital Territory in all

the local government areas and States of the Federation demarcated between 7th to 17th phases of the EAD will be involved.

“In Ekiti State, we are working in Ikere, Efon local governments which are one town council areas, others are Ilejemeje and Ekiti West local governments, as well as other towns like Okemesi, Aramoko, Erinjiyan, Iye, Ewu and Iludun towns.

must be emphasised that the quality of the personnel for the pre-test has great impact on its outcomes. The need to properly train the facilitators who will in turn train the supervisors and the enumerators at the zonal and state levels cannot therefore be over emphasized.

“May I restate that, getting the pre-test right is not just an option but an absolute necessity in our quest to deliver to the nation an credible, accurate, reliable, acceptable and verifiable census.

“It is in this regard that the Commission will leave no stone unturned in order to ensure that the second pre-test for the next census is carried out meticulously, professionally and scientifically in order to provide the basis for the smooth conduct of the next Census.

While expressing optimism on the success of the outcome of the pre-test exercise, however reiterated that the Commission would ensure proper training of supervisors and the enumerators that would be participating in the exercise.

He appealed to the traditional institutions and community leaders on the need to support the commission in carrying out the exercise by allowing unfettered access to facilities and place to be enumerated.

