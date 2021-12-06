Nembe Oil Spill: Niger Delta Group Knocks Diri over ‘Gulf of Mexico’ Claim

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Niger Delta Youth Council has frowned on claims by Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri that the recent oil spill in Nembe can be likened to the 2010 Gulf of Mexico incident.

The OML 29 Wellhead in the Santa Barbara South field in Nembe, Bayelsa State, blew up on November 3. Diri, last week said that the leak spilled two million barrels of oil into the creeks, and that it was worse than the Gulf of Mexico spill that killed 11 people and emitted 4 million barrels of oil.

The council, in a press statement signed by its leader Comrade Henshaw Bassey, said Diri’s outburst was meant to cover up his administration’s failure in the state.

The council also said the Governor’s comments was an attempt to undermine President Muhammadu Buhari and Aiteo’s effort to remedy the Oil Spill.

It hailed Aiteo management and the Buhari Administration for the swift response with which they tackled the Nembe Oil Spill.

The statement read in part, “It is clear to all observers of events in Bayelsa State that the governor has failed in all ramifications. Knowing that the day of reckoning is coming, Governor Diri is ready to hold on to anything at all and make a political tool around the issue.

“Such was what he intended to achieve with his reckless statement on the Nembe oil spill.The statement was clearly diversionary and we therefore call on him to face governance and deliver democracy dividends to the people of his state. Governor Diri should stop undermining ongoing remedial efforts. He should not discourage those handling the matter with his unjustified statements

