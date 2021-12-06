FOC West Harps on Selflessness as Core of Military Service

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command (WNC), Rear Admiral Jason Gbassa, recently harped on selflessness as core

of military service.

The FOC made this assertion at the end of the three-day sixth Annual FOC Golf Tournament, which took place at the Dolphin Golf Club, Navy Town Ojo, Lagos.

According to him, the objective of the tournament is to use the game of golf to foster interaction and understanding between our civilian and military communities for national cohesion

and development amidst prevailing security concerns in the country.

“The dynamics of our realities today has shown that no single individual or organisation has the magic wand for the myriads of challenges the contemporary world presents.

“We live in a world that is increasingly difficult to succeed in any undertaking if you fail to forge alliance. And so, one of the age tested means of building bridges is through the use of sport because of its important role in the life of an individual, organisation and nation.

” While golf is considered a sport of the elite, I think it is more of a cerebral or mind game than a physical game as it looks to be. And so for the golfers, the play is, of course, to win against himself more than anything else.

“For me, winning against oneself is eliminating one’s handicap or what I will rather call conquering oneself. Anyone who cannot conquer himself/herself, cannot become selfless. Selflessness is a virtue at the core of military service.

“I have also discovered that the game of golf amongst other things help imbibe three basic characters which are humility, empathy and patience.

” If you are not humble you cannot serve, if you cannot empathize, you cannot foster friendship and if you are not patient, you may find it difficult to be loyal. These are all values essential for duty and service to the nation.

“Thus, every opportunity and avenue to promote these qualities is considered a worthy course to me. Hence, my commitment to the Dolphin Golf Club through sponsoring this tournament,” he said.

While congratulating the golfers for the spirit of sportsmanship they displayed in the days of the tournament, he said their conduct and zeal have been exemplary.

“Beyond the prizes won, I know that comradeships that can stand the test of time must have been built and I hope it is sustained over time.

“To other members and well wishers, let me reassure you that the Western Naval Command will always be there to provide necessary conducive environment for legitimate activities to thrive in our Area of Responsibility.

” I must therefore appreciate the CNS, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo for providing direction on which all our activities in the command are hinged.

“Furthermore, let me appreciate our sponsors and supporters for this tournament. Without your generosity, this tournament could not have been a success. I will also like to thank the organisers for their tireless effort at ensuring that the event was held hitch free,” he added.

Describing the tournament as successful, Captain of the Dolphin Golf Club, Kronaka Uti, said 100 participants played this year, compared to only about 70 participants in 2020.

He said: “The Nigerian Navy has the highest number of professionals playing in Nigeria today- about 10 professionals, and they showcased their latest techniques at the tournament.”

The winners in different categories were presented with their respective gifts while some others won consolation prizes.

