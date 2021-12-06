Firstbank Launches Promo, Rewards Firstmonie Wallet Customers

Users of Firstmonie Wallet, the mobile-friendly wallet application by FirstBank are in for an exciting time as they are being rewarded for their continued patronage of its services in a two-month campaign, tagged Transact and Win promo.

Various prizes including, N10, 000.00 cash prizes, iPhone, standing fans, bags of rice, power generating sets, air conditioning systems and LED Televisions will be won in the course of the two months campaign.

Eligibility for the respective prizes is dependent on the frequency of use of the Firstmonie Wallet. The higher the number of transactions performed on the mobile-friendly wallet, the higher the chances of winning.

N10,000.00 is up for grabs by 200 customers for transaction counts of 1 – 15 within the month; 106 25kg bags of rice and 100 units of standing fans are to be won for 16 – 30 transactions consummated with the Firstmonie Wallet; 4 units of power generating sets, 2 units of Air Conditioning systems and 2 units LED Televisions will be given to customers that carry-out 31 – 50 transactions while 4 units of iPhones would be won for over 50 transactions carried out with the app.

Speaking on the campaign, the Group Executive, E-Business and Retail products, Mr Chuma Ezirim said, “this promo is hinged on the need to appreciate our customers for their patronage, especially as we have had an increased engagement and usages of the various services offered by our mobile-friendly wallet product. We are truly enthralled with the prizes up for grabs, as it also translates to rewarding our customers in the spirit of enabling dreams of the Bank’s December-is-a-Vybe campaign.

“Firstmonie Wallet is your friendly e-wallet to pay for your utility bills, buy airtime and data, transfer and receive money from any account seamlessly and conveniently and much more. It is your wallet with many more possibilities.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

