Al Masry Knock out Rivers Utd from Confederation Cup

One of Nigeria’s clubs in continental campaigns this term, Rivers United FC crashed out of the CAF Confederation Cup yesterday in Alexandria, Egypt.

An early goal from Abdel Latif Grendo gave Masry a precious 1-0 home victory to reach the Confederation Cup group stage.

The victory overturned Rivers United’s 2-1 home win in Port Harcourt penultimate Sunday as Masry went through on the away goal rule.

Masry started the game with an early pressure that resulted in a deserved lead after 12 minutes when a powerful shot from midfielder Farid Shawki was blocked by Rivers United keeper, with the ball falling to Grendo to slot home from close range.

Masry then hardly threatened until the early stages of the second half when a free kick from Mostafa Soltan hit the post, with Nigerian striker Austin Amutu’s poor follow-up effort denied by the keeper from six yards out.

A minute later, Amutu raced clear on goal but missed the target as Masry failed to kill off the game.

The visitors created some danger towards the end but Masry held on to seal their place in the group stage of Africa’s second tier club competition.

