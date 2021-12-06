250 Women Graduate from US Academy for Female Entrepreneurs

A diverse group of 250 women at the weekend graduated from the third cohort of the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE), a US-government initiative that supports women entrepreneurs around the world.

Designed to cultivate entrepreneurial know-how, AWE helps women entrepreneurs connect with funding opportunities, enhance opportunities for business expansion, and increase the likelihood of entrepreneurial success.

A statement explained that the AWE participants came from a range of backgrounds and levels of business expertise.

It explained that the benefits of the AWE initiative would, continue long after the programme ends, as the participants apply skills learned to their own businesses and become part of a robust network of women business leaders.

The statement said, “Working with local partner, Ascend Studios Foundation, founded by Inya Lawal, an alumna of the Fortune-U.S. Department of State Global Women’s Mentoring Partnership program, the US Consulate has successfully supported the training of 470 women entrepreneurs through the AWE program to date with plans for future cohorts.

“This year’s participants included 50 repatriated irregular migrants who are in various stages of building their businesses. “Their successful participation has equipped them with the requisite skills and knowledge they need to take their ventures to the next level while helping them to reintegrate into society.”

US Ambassador, Mary Beth Leonard, was quoted to have explained that the US government supported women’s full and free participation in the economy as they sought to thrive in the workforce, succeed as entrepreneurs, and create stability and prosperity in their communities.

She expressed pride in the graduates, acknowledging their commitment to the successful completion of the program despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leonard said, “We have been impressed with the enthusiasm of the program’s participants and the expertise of the trainers,” Leonard said at the AWE graduation ceremony held in Ile Ife, Osun State.

“I know that you will carry this training forward, become leaders in your own right, and increase the success of your businesses and those of other women.”

Leonard welcomed the AWE graduates to the US government exchange alumni community, a prestigious and vast network of like-minded and highly regarded professionals across the country.

“I encourage you to take advantage of the exchange alumni group to continue to grow and support each other.”

AWE is centred around a three-month rigorous online course called DreamBuilder, developed by Arizona State University’s Thunderbird School of Global Management and U.S. copper mining company Freeport McMoran.

