Sokoto Varsity Matriculates 2,000 Students, Denounces Indecency

The Sokoto State University (SSU) has matriculated about 2,000 students into various departments of the institution.

The institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sani Muhammad Dangoggo, disclosed this at the 8th matriculation of the school for the 2020/2021 academic session.

He warned the students against social vices such as cultism, examination malpractice, hooliganism, indecent dressing, etc.

The VC enjoined the students to abide by the code of conduct of the institution.

Dangoggo advised the students to beware of bad friends, saying indecent dressing would not be tolerated on the campus.

“As a means of achieving academic success, your statutory duties include attending classes regularly and promptly, writing tests, assignments and examinations,” he stated.

He further explained that matriculation mark the formal conferment of students status on fresher’s through the administration of the matriculation oath.

“Thus, at this occasion, you the fresh students will be matriculated into the various undergraduate programmes of one of the best universities in the country,” he added.

He noted that as part of university statutory duties, it would organise orientation for them in the second week of the second semester to make them acquainted with the rules and regulations of the school.

He thanked the visitor to the university, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, for his support that made it possible for the institution to attain enviable height.

The Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof Bashir Garba, represented by Provost Shehu Shagari College of Education, Dr. Wadata Hakimi, congratulated the matriculating students, urging them to take their studies seriously.

Garba assured them that the stated government is committed to making the university one of the best in the country.

