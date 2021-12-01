Minister Insists on Justice for Gender-based Violence Survivors

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Minister of Women Affairs, Ms. Paullen Tallen, has stressed the need to amplify the voices of Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) survivors to ensure that they get access to justice and prosecution of perpetrators.

Tallen made this call at the Children Interactive Forum to commemorate the 2021 16 days of activism on ending violence against women and girls in Abuja.

According to her, the event is used as a strategy by individuals, institutions and organisations around the world to call for action towards the elimination of all forms of violence against women and girls as well as amplify the voices of survivors of violence who are clamoring for their rights and fighting for justice.

She added that this year’s theme, which is “Orange the World: End Violence Against Women Now!” emphasised the need to end violence against women and girls urgently.

“The theme focuses on stopping gender-based violence with believing survivors, adopting comprehensive strategies to address the root causes, change harmful practices and social norms, and empower women and girls.

“Girls are vulnerable to child marriage, female genital mutilation and other forms of abuse and maltreatment, there is the urgent need for stakeholders to prioritise ending child marriage and promote girl child education.”

The minister noted the negative effects of GBV on the growth and development of children physically, socially, emotionally, and psychologically, adding that reports revealed that one in three women and girls experience violence in their lifetime and child marriage.

Tallen further stated that 33 states have domesticated the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act, 2015 (VAPP) Act 2015 into law, while 27 the Child Rights Act, 2003 into law to ensure adequate protection for women and girls in the country.

In another development, the minister on behalf of the federal government bid farewell to Mr. Edward Kallon, UN Nigeria Resident Coordinator, for his services during his tenure and support to women and children.

Responding, Kallon called on the government to ensure full implementation of policies and laws protecting the rights of women and children and expressed appreciation for their support in discharging his duties effectively.

The UN Women Country Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms. Comfort Lamptey, also stressed the need to end all forms of violence and harmful traditional practices endangering the lives of women and children.

Lamptey also expressed appreciation to Kallon for his commitment and passion towards ensuring successful execution of UN projects in the country.

Other highlights of the day were the presentation of gifts to Edward Kallon and students from various public schools in the FCT.

