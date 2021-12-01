Mancini Emerges as Candidate for Man Utd Job

*Visa delays Rangnick from taking charge on interim basis

Roberto Mancini has emerged as a surprise candidate for the Manchester United job when interim manager Ralf Rangnick steps down in the summer.

Mancini is currently in charge of Italy. He has led from disaster to European Championship glory since taking over in 2018.

However, more recent times have not been so good. First, the Azzurri crashed out in the UEFA Nations League Finals at the first hurdle and they then missed out on automatic qualification for the 2022 World Cup after slipping to disappointing draws against Switzerland and Northern Ireland.

Italy must now navigate a tricky playoff route to make it to Qatar with a semi-final clash with North Macedonia likely to be followed by a one-off game against Portugal for a place at the showpiece event next winter.

According to UK’s Telegraph, United are weighing up an approach for Mancini amid Italy’s struggles. At present, the 57-year-old is committed to the national team, but if they fail to qualify he could become available.

