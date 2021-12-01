MANAGING CRIMINAL INTRUSION (3)

Gbolahan Samuel Moronfolu

METHOD EMPLOYED IN THIS ACT IS MAINLY THROUGH:

Hijacking

Invasion

Hawkers

Impersonation like insane person

Collaboration with transporters

CONCLUSION:

I join my mind with a security notion which states that “If you don’t prevent threats, then you will deal with the consequences”. In view of the foregoing, the growing danger that many manmade threats pose to the survival of any individual/community has actually attracted increasing attention of various security stakeholders and practitioners to fathom ways at curbing the threat of criminal intrusion or how it can be reduced or prevented. There is need for individual to have a good risk management programme which involves four basic steps:

Identification of risk or specific vulnerabilities

Analysis and study of risks which includes the likelihood of degree of danger of an event

Optimization of risk management alternatives:

Risk avoidance

Risk reduction

Risk spreading

Risk transfer

Self-assumption of risk

The approach must be total, there should be no shortcuts.

NEED TO EMBARK ON REGULAR THREAT ASSESSMENT

This could be done by identifying the threat and vulnerabilities. The key factors to consider in specific vulnerabilities in a given situation as certain threats are not always obvious; Some may seem to be common sense by conducting door checks, locks and gates to control access, accessibility through walls made of inferior materials or through a priority constructed door or door frame is a less obvious consideration. Awareness of all the possibilities is the mark of good security.

DEVELOPING THREAT TRIANGLE

Threat triangle strategy: This concept, theft-much like fire-occurs when three elements are present:

Motives

Desire

Opportunity

EFFECTIVE WAY TO CURB INCIDENCES OF CRIMINAL INTRUSION

Preparation by hardening the targets as peculiar to a particular environment as crime is dynamic.

Develop the strategy of self-assessment in your homes, business places and offices by accessing your strength, your weakness, opportunity you might have created for intrusion and the general threats in the environment and what to do to checkmate it. Other effective way to manage cases of criminal intrusion is:

Watch the dissemination of your private or family information in the social media.

Keep information of your success to yourself and family alone, not all progress you must expose.

Don’t leave your female family member vulnerable to rape or attack.

Never use a car sticker to display the kind of work your do, too much exposure or show off or ego may kill you.

Avoid making your financial status public especially when making donations or in parties, watch your spending.

Check making large withdrawal from ATM and ensure delete all bank transactions and notification and you can equally memorize your account balance.

Do not go jogging in the dark.

Develop signatory strategy, interchange the way you pass in and pass out

Stop unnecessary lies, let your family members know your movement

Stop sending your kids and family members on errand especially at night they may be soft targets.

Make safety your number one factor in your decision always

Ensure your driver does not reside or sleep in your house except when necessary as may under study the security lapses to your premises and don’t tell your driver about your next day movement

Make sure your driver pick your car key in your house and drop it at close of each work day

Dictate to your driver the route you want him to take and follow, let him not be your master and monitor his speed at interval.

Ensure thorough background check to all your staffs and people who works around you.

Avoid exposing your financial information when you carry bulk money and exposing the information to your driver.

Ensure you obtain all regular document regarding your landed property, house, vehicle to prevent unnecessary intrusion.

Finally, intrusion may be as a result of your inability to protect your internal values from external threats, which implies the establish ideals of lives, customs, code of conducts, ethics that members of a given society regards as acceptable. Make the defence of values an important element of your life, family and properties.

*Moronfolu is a seasoned security consultant with many years of security and policing experience. FELLOW, Fourth Estate Professional Society (FFPS), he has also partaken in peace keeping operations within and outside the country and has flair for general security education.

