Malami Sets Up Committee to Probe Alleged Sales of FG’s Property

Alex Enumah

Worried by media report to the effect that some persons in the Federal Ministry of Justice have been involved in the unauthorised sales of the federal government’s property, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami ,SAN, has constituted a five-member committee to investigate the claim.

A statement by Malami’s media aide, Dr Umar Gwandu, disclosed that the Committee, Chaired by the Director Public Prosecution of the Federation, is “Saddled with the responsibility and task of unveiling the factuality and accuracy of the publication and recommends ways of handling the matter in accordance with the provisions of the extant laws”.

The statement read: “It is important to set the record straight that the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has not officially started the sale of Federal Government’s property.

“The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, SAN did not approve and was not aware of and did not order the sale of any of such properties.

To this end the statement noted that Malami has set up a five-member Committee to investigate and verify the authenticity of the media report which allegedly claims that syndicate from the Federal Ministry of Justice sells Federal Government’s recovered properties without the knowledge of the Minister.

Gwandu said the composition of the members of the committee was made known in a circular signed by the Solicitor General of the Federation U. E. Mohammed, dated 29th November 2021.

According to the circular, the committee was expected to complete the assignment within a period of one week and submit the report of their investigation to the Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Justice.

Malami, therefore, called on members of the general public especially those who interacted with the alleged syndicate group or have information or posses any evidence to open up and provide information that could be helpful to committee in discharging its responsibility.

“Individuals, groups, companies, institutions or organizations that claimed to have associated with the alleged syndicate from the Federal Ministry of Justice in relation to purchase of houses, landed property, vehicles, vessels, plants and machineries belonging to the Federal Government are encouraged to come out with any information, evidence or document regarding the alleged sales,” he said.

According to the statement the Secretariat of the Investigation Committee can be contacted at the Office of the Director Public Prosecution of the Federation, Federal Ministry of Justice and be reached within one week from 1st December, 2021 or via.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

