House Urges Power Ministry to Provide Electricity Substation in Ogun

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Ministry of Power to install a 100 MVA substation at Obasanjo Transmission, Ota, and A132/33KV substation in Yewa, Egbado South/Ipokia federal constituency both in Ogun State.

The House also urged the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) to expedite action on its efforts to improve power supply to Owode-Yewa, Ajilete, Oke–Odan, Idiroko, Agosasa, Ijofin, Ajegunle Ilaro and Ipokia in Ogun State.

It further urged the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) to, as a matter of urgency, convert the existing single 33KV line from Papalanto substation to a double circuit line.

The resolutions were sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Kolawole Lawal.

Moving the motion, Lawal noted that the importance of electricity to the socio–economic development of every area cannot be overemphasised.

He lamented that the lack of electricity supply due to a non–functional substation in Yewa Local Government Area of the state has adversely affected socio–economic activities in the area.

The lawmaker also expressed concerns that many communities, especially Owode–Yewa, Ajilete, Oke–Odan, Idiroko, Agosasa, Ijofin, Ajegunle, Ilaro and Ipokia, barely electricity in the last 10 years, thus causing disruptions in economic activities in the area.

He added that the continuous erratic power supply in the area has paralysed many businesses and rendered business owners jobless, while hospitals have been rendered inoperable, thus denying the people access to adequate health care.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its Committee on Power to ensure implementation.

In a related development, the House urged the federal government to extend the standard gauge railway line to the Sanusi Railway Station near Igboora in the Ibarapa axis of Oyo State, and make it functional.

The resolution was sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Ajibola S. Muraina.

Moving the motion, Muraina noted that in 2006, the federal government awarded an $8.3 billion contract to China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) to construct a standard gauge railway from Lagos to Kano.

He also noted that due to the inability to secure funding for the whole project, the federal government decided to build the standard gauge line in segments, and rehabilitate the narrow–gauge line in the meantime.

He said the House is aware that the project commenced with the construction of 187km segment from Abuja to Kaduna on February 20, 2011, and was completed and inaugurated on July 26, 2016.

The lawmaker expressed worries that the federal government failed or refused to rehabilitate the old railway lines or extend the new standard gauge railway lines to some key existing railway stations.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its Committee on Land Transport to ensure compliance.

