Firm Celebrates 10th Anniversary to Inspire Students

A real estate company in Lagos, WIP Africa, recently visited Immaculate Heart Senior High School and Mende Senior High School, Maryland, to commemorate its 10th anniversary.

The event aimed at making the students realise the possibilities that lie within them despite their circumstances encouraged students to always believe in themselves and strive for the best.

The co-founder of the organisation, Mr. Tade Cash, recalled how he was raised in a one-room apartment with six siblings and parents, hawked bread before school each day, yet he was able to come out tops in his endeavours and made his first million dollars at the age of 28 through real estate.

This inspired the students as they asked questions and shared their learning points from the conversation.

School bags and stationeries were distributed to selected students from both schools.

Also present at the ceremony were the co-founder of WIP Africa, Mr. Oluwasanmi Aina; Head of Operation, Mrs. Olayinka Ilori, as well as other members of staff. Representatives of schools were Mrs. Olayinka Oluwaleye, Principal, Immaculate Heart Senior School; Mr. Solarin, Principal, Mende Senior High School, as well as other members of staff.

