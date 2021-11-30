Police Rescue Soldier, 15 Others Abducted by Boko Haram in Borno

A team of policemen patrolling Maiduguri-Damaturu road, yesterday prevented the abduction of a soldier and 15 travellers by insurgents.

The soldier, a Lance Corporal, is said to the be attached 4 Battalion, Marte. Borno Police Command spokesman, ASP Sani Kamilu said the incident occurred around Yanakiri and Kondori villages when insurgents in about 20 gun trucks ambushed the motorists.

He said:“They were intercepted and being abducted to the bush by suspected members of Boko Haram terrorists. The crack team of the police in collaboration with the Police Rapid Response Squad on getting the information pursued the suspected terrorists into the bush. After an exchange of fire, the victims were rescued due to the superior firepower and techniques by the police operatives.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

