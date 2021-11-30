Outspan Deepens Dairy Value Chain, Opens Milk Collection Centre

Dike Onwuamaeze

Outspan Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of OFI Dairy in Nigeria, has opened a new milk collection centre (MCC) in Kano in partnership with the Kano Dairy & Livestock Husbandry Cooperative Union (KADALCU) as part of its contribution to the development of dairy value chain in the country.

It explained last week that the opening of the new collection centre is in line with the federal government’s policy of strengthening the agro value chain to reduce importation of agro produce that can be sourced locally.

The latest milk collection centre, which is in Imawa, Kura Local Government Area, Kano State, is in pursuit of Outspan’s business goal that is meant to enable robust activities in the local dairy value chain through improved collection, preservation, distribution and off-taking of fresh milk produced by smallholder dairy farmers.

Speaking during the official opening of the new milk collection centre, the National Sales Operations Manager for OFI Dairy in Nigeria, Mr. Vipin Patel, said: “We are providing infrastructural support and market linkage for smallholder dairy farmers through the opening of milk collection centres. These efforts ensure that the quality of the fresh milk produced locally is preserved and the farmers can access a ready market for the off-taking of their produce.”

The General Manager for OFI Dairy in Nigeria, Mr. Praveen Paulsamy, who spoke on the Outspan milk production value chain development effort in the country, said: “Our partnership with KADALCU borders on feed supplementation; pasture development, training on model dairy farming and support in milk collection and transportation.

“The opening of the new milk collection centre is coming on the heels of our recent capacity development training engagement delivered by top dairy consultants to bring the Kano Dairy union members up to speed on modern dairy management, and an artificial insemination exercise carried out on local cattle to improve their reproductive quality.”

The Chairman of Kano Dairy Cooperative Union, Mr. Usman Abdullahi, commended Outspan Nigeria for supporting the dairy value chain and the members of KADALCU. He said the investment support would assist greatly in boosting the economy.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

