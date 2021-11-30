Minister Calls for Amplifying Voices of SGBV Survivors, Prosecution of Perpetrators

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, has stressed the need to amplify the voices of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) survivors to ensure they get access to justice and prosecution of perpetrators.

Tallen made the call at the Children Interactive Forum to commemorate the 2021 16 days of activism on ending violence against women and girls in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to her, the event is used as a strategy by individuals, institutions and organisations around the world to call for action towards the elimination of all forms of violence against women and girls as well as amplify the voices of survivors of violence who are clamouring for their rights and fighting for justice.

She added that this year’s theme which is ‘Orange the World: End Violence Against Women now!’ emphasises the need to end violence against women and girls urgently.

“The theme focuses on stopping gender-based violence with believing survivors, adopting comprehensive strategies to address the root causes, change harmful practices and social norms and empower women and girls.

“Girls are vulnerable to child marriage, female genital mutilation and other forms of abuse and maltreatment, there is the urgent need for stakeholders to prioritize ending child marriage and promote girl child education,” she said.

The minister noted the negative effects of GBV on the growth and development of children physically, socially, emotionally and psychologically, adding that reports revealed that one in three women and girls experience violence in their lifetime and child marriage.

Tallen further stated that 33 states have domesticated the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act, 2015 (VAPP) into law, while 27 states have assented the Child Rights Act, 2003 into law to ensure adequate protection for women and girls in the country.

Similarly, the minister also on behalf of the federal government bidded farewell to Mr Edward Kallon, the UN Nigeria Resident Coordinator, for his services during his tenure and support to women and children.

Responding, Kallon, while calling on the government to ensure full implementation of policies and laws protecting the rights of women and children, expressed appreciation for their support in discharging his duties effectively.

The UN Women Country Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms Comfort Lamptey, also stressed the need to end all forms of violence and harmful traditional practices endangering the lives of women and children.

Lamptey also expressed appreciation to Kallon for his commitment and passion towards ensuring succesful execution of UN projects in the country.

Other highlights of the day was the presentation of gifts to Edward Kallon and students from various public schools in the FCT.

