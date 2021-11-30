Economic, Social Activities Resume in Enugu after Cancellation of Sit-at-home

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The economic and social activities are gradually resuming in Enugu State months after the cancellation of the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Recall that the IPOB had asked residents of the South-east to observe the order as part of measures to pressure the federal government to release its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on August 9.

However, weeks after it gave the order, the group cancelled it having realised its implications to the economy of the region and security of residents.

But after the order was cancelled, residents in Enugu State, like other states in the region, continued to comply with the order every Monday.

While some of the residents blamed their decision on fear of attacks by hoodlums enforcing the order, others say they are sitting at home in support of the leaders of the group.

A tour around the Enugu metropolis yesterday, however, revealed that economic activities were gradually returning to normal. More shops opened for business even as more residents were seen on the streets.

Commercial bus drivers and tricycle riders went about their routines while some students were seeing returning from their schools. This is unlike in the early days of the order when streets were completely empty and businesses and educational activities were grounded.

Although activities are gradually returning to normal, some residents say they have become used to the Monday routine of sitting at home. Others say they still fear attacks by gunmen who claim to be enforcing the order.

The IPOB has consistently warned that it would deal with anyone found enforcing the order in the region. But there are indications that things might not return to their original state, at least for the remaining part of this year.

