Ayu: Eight More Years of APC Will Cause Disaster, Breakup

•Says APC governors are the worst, chides Buni Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The National Chairman-elect of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, yesterday, lamented the failures of the present administration and said another four or eight years of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would spell doom for the country, including disaster and possible breakup.

Speaking at a meeting with leaders of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ayu further said Somalia as a failed state was more secured than Nigeria, and described the APC governors as the worst set that have nothing to showcase.

The PDP chairman, however, tasked the opposition political parties to educate Nigerians on the failures of the present administration, and the need to remove the government democratically.

“You have the duty to educate Nigerians that eight more years of this government will cause complete disaster for the country. It will lead to the breakup of this country and everything should be done to educate Nigerian to democratically remove this government because they are the biggest cancer affecting Nigeria today at every level

“What is it that APC as a government has done wrong for example? They are destroying the quality of life of this country; dividing our people by nepotism. They are borrowing money heavily, decreasing the lives of Nigerians and generations to come will be paying off those debts.

“They are not investing that money in any productive venture. Insecurities are posing in this country because the level of poverty has increased. Nigeria has become the poverty headquarters.

“Things have gone wrong and it is the responsibility of every political party to point them out and provide alternative ways of tackling them. And I believe that if we join hands together, we will change this country to be better.

“So, I charge all of you to strengthen Nigeria so that more voices will be speaking about that; it shouldn’t just be PDP. We are a multi-party democracy, so, all of you have a responsibility to articulate those issues that are affecting our people.

“Even their governors, if you look at their governors, they are the worst in this country. How can a governor leave his state for years and stay stay in Abuja, because he is the national chairman of the political party, who is governing your state? That is how unserious they are,” Ayu stated.

He said that Politics in Nigeria should be about issues, and explained that those things that affect the lives of Nigerians should not just be about winning elections, adding: “That is why the PDP is trying to tackle those issues that are affecting ordinary Nigerians. And under my leadership, the party’s emphasis will be on issues, not just attacking personalities.

“You can see for yourself, our people cannot live a healthy quality of life. So I charge all of you to strengthen Nigeria so that more voices will be speaking about that it shouldn’t just be PDP.”, he added

Earlier, CUPP spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere, while congratulating Ayu on his election as PDP chairman, said, “We believe that once you are sworn-in, you will help to rebuild the coalition to make it more stronger this time around, so that together, all of us can work and ensure that the country gets the kind of leadership they deserve in 2023.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

