2023: ‘Isoko Should Produce Next Gov in Delta’

Isoko ethnic nationality has urged other tribes in Delta State to ensure that, for equity and fairness to take center stage in 2023, lsoko should be given the opportunity to produce the next governor of the state

A pressure group, Equity Group of Isoko (EGI) in statement signed by the coordinator of the group, Deacon Mazno Ovadhe , said: “If there had been any gentleman agreement by politicians in the state in rotating governorshio position under Senatorial arrangement is oppressive without merit and equity.”

Ovadhe said the group took the decision after a dialogue meeting among members based in Isoko, Warri, Asaba, Port Harcourt, Lagos and Abuja to urge other tribes to ensure that, they support Isoko governorship candidate. “We urge other tribes in our dear state to vote enmass for an lsoko candidate, irrespective of political party, “he said.

They buttress their agitation on the premises that Urhobo has ruled two terms, Chief Ibru and Chief James Ibori, who is considered political god father in Delta State politics, especially in People’s Democratic Part (PDP).

EGI also noted that, an Itsekiri man, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan has ruled the state and lka man Dr Senator Ifeanyi Okowa is currently the governor of the state.

“In fairness, Isoko, Ijaw and Aniocha who have not ruled the state, should be given the opportunity. “We want to put the records straight, that, the votes of ljaw and lsoko people are one of the highest,. Why should other tribes relegate these tribes to the background,? “ the group queried.

“We also frown at comments credited to some Urhobo leaders that,

it is the turn of an Urhobo person again to become the next governor of Delta State “

EGI argued that there was never any “gentleman agreement” in Delta State “.

It noted that, If we have to believe, why was there interference from the Central Senatorial District in the last gubernatorial race?

For the records “when Chief James Ibori aspired to be Governor of the state, his kinsmen fought for him to be Governor.

.After his second tenure, the pendulum was to swing to either South or North (assuming or believing in the gentleman agreement.if there was yet those who felt the state was their private empire. They came up from the Central to wrestle power from vulnerable South and North. It took divine intervention for South to get the ticket of PDP. This threw up Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan. Even when Dr Uduaghan got the PDP ticket, same people from the Central ganged up against him and joined forces with their kinsmen to undo him.

Chief Ibori had a good dose of the bitter pill from his kinsmen for endorsing an Itsekiri man to succeed him.

“We therefore urge all stake holders irrespective party affiliation to support an lsoko candidate ‘

