Sujimoto lauds Samad, Chairman of BUA, describes him as MKO of the 21st century, in reaction to N2.5 billion grant to Ogun state

In an exceptional expression of admiration, Sijibomi Ogundele managing director of Sujimoto Group has praised the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu for his many laudable social investment projects and strategic support extended to people, institutions, and governments.

Ogundele noted that just like MKO Abiola, Abdulsamad reminds us that the most important part of humanity is giving, says“from the N1billon COVID support, 3 New Ambulances to Ogun State, establishment of an N150million pediatric wing of the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital;N200m to Sokoto University, 6 Units of 500KVA Transformers, Patrol Vehicles to Edo Community, 1billion Naira to the Private Sector Coalition on COVID-19 CACOVID, 3 Ambulances to Kwara state, N200m, donation of Ambulances To Adamawa state, N1bn to University of Maiduguri, N1bn to NnamdiAzikiwe University, Awka and now the recent Ogun women empowerment of2.5Billion, all from just one man? NA man you be sir!

“Empowering one woman means you are empowering a community. Chairman Abdul Samad Rabui’s support especially with a whopping cheque of N2.5bn to Ogun State for Mother and Child Hospital Construction shows that the talk-and-do philanthropist is not only championing the support of women but working in line with the United Nations’ sustainable development goals and women empowerment and equality agenda. This long-term support for women and children will definitely improve the quality of health”.

Ogundele, a leading luxury real estate entrepreneur and Africa’s most outstanding young business leader says the landmark social development and strategic human capital investments being made by BUA Group through the vision of the Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu, must be a lesson to his generation and many other billionaires in Nigeria from different sector, culture and tribe.

According to Mr. Ogundele, “At Sujimoto, we believe that when your neighbor is hungry, your chicken is not safe, and for us, giving is not a corporate social responsibility but an obligation. Growing up in Agege and now living in Ikoyi, I know how impactful it is to deny a child the opportunity for quality education and healthcare, that is why as a company we will do everything we can to engrave the spirit of generosity as part of who we are.

“For us, our vision and luxury philosophy does not always come at providing luxury edifice for rich people but also reaching out and touching those in need and this is why in 2015, we renovated Lagos Teaching Hospital (LUTH); gave out 10,000 hampers to Nigerian widows and women; fed over 5000 Nigerians daily for 8 days during the Ramadan Iftar; providedluxury accommodation and finishing school for Olajumoke the Bread seller turned model; went back to my old primary school and donated educational materials to students of New Oko-oba Primary school and gave 50 students a life-time scholarship; gave bags of goodies and gifts to students of the Ilashe Slum school; donated Christmas hampers with cash gifts to hardworking Nigerians such as Traffic Warden, Police Officers, Road side sellers etc, and other charitable deeds.

Mr. Ogundele further noted that it is worth mentioning that BUA Group has invested heavily in the lives of people, not only from the city of Kano – his state of origin, but also across the entire nation. Such genuine commitment to people deserves serious commendation and appreciation from all. The N2.5 billion grant which was drawn from the $100million annual ASR Africa Fund for Social Development and Renewal, is in line with Governor DapoAbiodun’sstrategic commitment and focus to providing an enabling environment that translates to significant improvement in the welfare of the people of Ogun State.

The invisible assets of generosity that Abdul SamadRabiu has acquired as a result of his selfless and philanthropic activities, will set a high standard for charitable giving while also acting as a source of encouragement to others.

