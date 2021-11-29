Oyetola Marks Third Anniversary to Reduce Osun’s Dependence on Federal Allocations

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, has said that his administration is working hard to develop the critical sectors of the state’s economy such as agriculture, tourism and mining in order to rescue the state from overdependence on federal allocations and made it the economic hub of the South-west region.

Oyetola noted that Osun was blessed with enormous potentials that are buried in its soil and that the state government had commenced efforts to exploit these resources and translate them to wealth.

The governor spoke at the weekend during a statewide broadcast to mark the third-year anniversary of his administration.

He noted that the government’s efforts were already yielding significant positive results as gold production is set to commence soon in Osun.

Oyetola also noted that the ongoing construction of Olaiya Flyover in Osogbo has reached 85 per cent completion and would be commissioned soon.

The project was flagged off in February to ease the growing traffic around the axis and reduce cases of accidents witnessed on the road.

According to him, the state government is rehabilitating roads across the nine federal constituencies in the state to improve on road network, open up the rural areas and ease movement of our people and their produce in order to ensure rapid socio-economic development.

He also stated that the government had sustained the construction of major road projects inherited from the immediate past administration, and assured that “we will continue to fund the dualisation of Gbongan-Akoda Dual Carriage Way, as well as Old Garage (Osogbo)-Ikirun-Ila-Odo- Erinle, which, together, are federal roads spanning a total length of 66.8 kilometres.

“We have also rehabilitated and constructed many other roads across the state. Among these roads are: Ada-Igbajo Road, Osogbo-Kelebe-Iragbiji Road, and Akindeko-Awosuru link Road via Adejumo Street with Oremeji spur, Akinlade Street, Adewale Street with loop to WAEC Road all in Osogbo; Army Barack (Ede)-Ara-Ejigbo Township Road, Moro-Yakoyo-Ipetumodu-Asipa-Ife/Ibadan Expressway Junction Road and Ereja Roundabout-and Ereguru-Isaare-Oke Oye-Sabo (Irojo)-Ilesa/Akure Expressway Junction.

“Others are Iloro/Aganun/Abiri road, Itaasin (St. Stephen Church)-Our Lady School-Police Divisional Headquarters, Famia Road, Nike Gallery-Ido-Osun Township airport with palace spur, Ikirun-Eko-Ende road and Gbogan Township road to mention but a few among several others. We shall soon complete Eko-Ende road.

“To further enhance easy flow of human traffic, goods and services, and to deliver socioeconomic development, Oyetola said that the state government has commenced the rehabilitation of several roads, including Lawyer Atanda road in Iwo, Ila-Arandun-Kwara Boundary road, as well as the construction of access road to Fountain University, Osogbo.”

He disclosed that the government had also concluded arrangement to begin work on the construction/rehabilitation of roads in different parts of the state, including Iree, Inisa, Ife, Ijesa Land, Osogbo, Olorunda, Irepodun, Orolu, Ikire, Oba Ile and Oba Oke.

“Our quest for rapid infrastructural development has indeed enjoyed significant fillip through the creative adoption of the Alternative Project Funding model to execute projects. Efforts will continue on the rehabilitation of Osogbo-Iwo Road with a view to reconstructing it fully. We shall also be rehabilitating Oyan-Otan Road, soon. As soon as we have access to more funds, other roads will also be considered,” Oyetola said.

The governor also revealed that the state government was collaborating with the federal government to ensure the timely completion of the Ido-Osun airport.

“Thankfully, our collaborative efforts, through our Ministry of Works and Transport and the Nigerian Airforce, is yielding positive results towards developing the Ido-Osun Airport Corridor. Work has already commenced for the setting up of Airforce Base in our dear State. Among other things, this Base will house a Research Centre, Airforce Barracks and a Hanger.

“The Nigerian Air Force is also establishing the School of Basic and Remedial Studies in our state through its Airforce Institute of Technology. We are indeed grateful to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao, for this kindness.”

In the health sector, Oyetola disclosed that his administration had renovated some General Hospitals and also revitalised over 300 of the 332 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) spread across the state, which he said, are currently serving the people. “The remaining ones are at various stages of completion and will be commissioned very soon,” he added.

“The construction of the 120-bed ward at the State Specialist Hospital, Asubiaro, is nearing completion, while that of the 30 units of Doctor’s Quarters has been completed and will soon be inaugurated. We have also instituted the Osun Health Insurance Scheme (OHIS) to deliver affordable healthcare to our workers while offering free health services to the vulnerable under the scheme,” the governor said.

