Onyeka, Iwobi in Action as Brentford Pick Maximum Points

In the Brentford versus Everton game, Frank Onyeka was in action all 90 minutes. Brentford won 1-0 yesterday.

The Nigerian international won a penalty that was converted by Ivan Toney in the 24th minute to send the home supporters into frenzy.

He was yellow carded in the 43rd minute for a harsh challenge.

For another Super Eagles player, Alex Iwobi, His entire 90 minute of the game was another wasted day in the office as he could not save Everton from defeat. The win moved Brentford to 12th place on the log while Everton sit 14th.

