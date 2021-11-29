Maduka, Coscharis Group Founder, Loses Wife

Bennett Oghifo

The Coscharis Group Plc yesterday announced the sudden death of their Vice President, Mrs. Charity Maduka at her family home in Nnewi, Anambra State.

The late Charity Maduka was wife to Coscharis’ President/CEO, Dr. Cosmas Maduka. The group’s businesses include vehicle assembling, farming, water production, among others.

A statement by the General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Coscharis Group, Abiona Babarinde announced her demise.

It stated: “With gratitude to the Almighty God and total submission to His will, the board and the entire Executive team of Coscharis Group hereby announce the sudden death of our Vice – President, Mrs Charity Maduka.

“She died peacefully in her family home in Nnewi, Anambra State, Nigeria on the evening of Saturday 27th November, 2021. Further details will be announced by the family at a later time.”

The late Charity Maduka was the Vice President of the Coscharis Group since its inception as the co – owner of the conglomerate.

In her capacity, she was once the Executive Director supervising the Administrative, Legal, Works/Maintenance, Export, Technologies teams of the organisation between 1984 and 2003. Under her tutelage, she was able to grow the business by creating value via the various strategic departments she supervised within the organisation.

As a board member of the group, in the year 2005, she later became the Executive Chairman/COO of two of the subsidiaries of the Coscharis Group namely Coscharis Beverages Limited and Coscharis Properties Limited respectively which she manages till date.

She was a trained professional teacher and caterer. She attended Teachers’ Training College, Nsugbe in Anambra State from 1979 to 1981 and also attended Consertum Institute of Catering and Hotel Management, Idi – Araba, Lagos State from February – July, 1983.

She had a brief stint as a teacher at Akamili Central School, Umudim – Nnewi between October and December, 1981. Also at Tolu Primary School III, Tolu Village, Ajeromi Ifelodun/Apapa, LGA, Lagos, between January 1982 – January 1983. She had equally attended various Leadership and Entrepreneurship training seminars / courses both home and abroad.

She was married to her husband, Cosmas, in 1978 and they have five children.

