Abia APC Seeks Women, Youth Votes

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has gone to Abia grassroots to seek women and youth votes in preparation to displace the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state in 2023.

The main opposition party in the state, which has just emerged from a successful congress from ward to state level, appears to be determined not to give anything to chance in its bid to take control of the state in 2023.

In what the APC dubbed “mass mobilisation of voters at the grassroots,” the party has set its eyes on youths and women voters with the hope that if it could get the segment of the voting population, the table would easily turn against the ruling party.

Already, series of meetings had been held since last Thursday starting from Obingwa Local Government Area involving youths, women leaders and stakeholders from the 184 wards and 17 local government areas of the state. The main agenda was to map out effective strategies to adopt in garnering the voters at the grassroots.

Leader of state APC, Chief Ikechi Emenike, and other prominent party chieftains are deeply involved in the mobilisation, as they encouraged the party faithful to go down to the suffering Abia people in the rural communities with the message of liberation.

He said APC was taking its dragnet to the grassroots in order to amass enough votes with which to win the PDP convincingly in 2023.

According to him, “Abia State is ripe for change, and APC would bring the change by winning the poll with majority decent votes,” adding that “the Almighty God has already ordained the coming change in the God’s own state.”

Also, the Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon Nkiruka Onyejeocha, urged the APC members to remain committed and go to the grassroots with the party’s message of change.

In his remarks, former governorship aspirant, Chief Friday Nwosu, said Abia people should not fold their arms and expect that outsiders would come and liberate them from bad leaders.

He said a consensus of opinion exists among the people of Abia State that the state has remained stagnant while suffering has continued to be the lot of the people, hence the clarion call for change.

