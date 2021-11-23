Tackling Afro-phobia and the Dynamics of Race Relations

Over the years, while attention is focused more on racism, little attention has been paid to the issue of segregation among Black and African peoples. To address this issue, Chiemelie Ezeobi and Uzoma Mba report that the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation recently held a symposium in Ife

When the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC) was established, it was on the premise that it would preserve, promote and propagate African heritage and culture.

Recently, in its role as a foremost cultural agency, the centre held a symposium right in the cradle of civilisation- Ife in Osun State.

Tagged Black And African Peoples, Resurgent Racism and the Challenges of Development in the 21st Century: Afro-phobia and the Dynamics of Race Relations, the symposium was held at the Ife Grand Resort and Leisure.

For CBAAC, it was pertinent to discuss issues of xenophobia, tribalism, nepotism and more recently clan against clan given that attention has been solely focused on racism (white on black discrimination).

Tackling Afro-phobia

In her address, CBAAC Director General, Hon. Oluwabunmi Ayobami Amao, said the topical issue affects the social, political and economic development of Black and African peoples and their quest for recognition and appreciation- that is the reoccurring issues of racism and racial inequality.

Stating clearly that the struggle against racial and ethnic oppression and the strategies of resistance to exploitation that have characterised Black and African peoples for centuries seem all the more relevant as contemporary ethnic and racial conflicts pervade the world, she further posited that “this is more so as recent events have shown that the issues of systemic racism and racial injustices against the black race can only be dismantled and won when there is a deliberate effort by Black and African peoples to redirect their focus and attention into building synergies.

“Unfortunately, while attention is focussed more on horizontal racism; that is, white versus black, little attention has been paid to the issues of segregation among Black and African peoples.

“By this, I mean issues of xenophobia, tribalism, nepotism and more recently clan against clan. It is even more pathetic when lives are taken indiscriminately without any recourse to the essence of live itself.

“These vices, if not put in check, will undermine effort being made to chart a common cause for the Black race, as a people divided against themselves cannot speak with one voice.

“The African Culture promotes good neighbourliness and believes in the sacredness of lives. Therefore, CBAAC wishes to add her voice to the advocacy that every live matters”.

Therefore, she said CBAAC, as a foremost Pan African Agency for cultural advocacy, organised this symposium to provide a platform where issues that affect Black and African peoples and their challenges to development, with particular reference to the contentious issues of Afro-Phobia.

Amao further stressed that until black injustice against fellow blacks is also addressed, the fight against racial abuse by Africans and peoples of African descent will not yield any results.

She said: “Interestingly, the 21st century has been tagged the decade for Africa’s development. And, this can only be attained when there is a shift of focus by Black and African peoples to building synergies and devising strategies that would enhance mutual cooperation and collaboration.

” Africans, and indeed the black race must as a matter of necessity come together to facilitate and promote black consciousness, Integration and development.”

Diversity as Source of Strength

Stressing that our diversity as African peoples should not be seen as a drawback to our existence and progress, she said rather it should rather be viewed as a source of strength, “hence we must continue to work towards harnessing it for our unity and development.

“This topic is germane at this august period in our lives. Africans should shift their attentions from segregation. The moment for us to sue for peace is now. This is why we have the panelists here who know the core of the issues and what to say and do to remedy the situation. There is need for us to look into the root causes of black on black and nip it in the bud and try to show love instead of war and hate.

“If these ills are not stopped now, we as Africans may not go far in our quest to overcome resurgent racism and the challenges of development in the 21st century. Therefore, we can only achieve a united front when we have mutual inspiration and regard for one another”.

Charge to Africa

Charging Africa and indeed Africans to do more to move out of perpetual poverty and economic stagnation, the Special Guest of Honour (SGOH), the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Babatunde Ogunwusi, also shared his rich repertoire of knowledge with the guests.

Stressing that Africans are generally very strong, the Ooni wondered what has gone wrong with the black man and the African continent generally.

He said, “Here we are still within the traumatic after effects of slave trade. When those responsible for the plantations in the industrial nations discovered that Asians or European were too weak physically to work in the plantations, they looked towards Africa.

“Now, all other continents have since recovered and have moved on, but Africa still recounts her losses and yet refuses to move on. I am proud to be an African, a black man. It is the best colour in the world.

“Look around you, all the strong sports at the Olympics, for instance, it is Africans that dominate. But we have to do more to move out of perpetual poverty and economic stagnation.”

Panelists

Setting the tone for the symposium, the panel moderated by Obinna Ezeokeke had panelists comprising Bisayo Busari – Akinnadeju, Fauno Nadah, Olufisayo Bakare, Christian Kolawole Love, Angela Eyekosi and Sola Babatunde.

While Love posited that Africa is the future of the world, Babatunde said it’s important not to make ourselves inferior to the next person. Also, Fisayo stressed that we must own our narratives as Africans and not be influenced by outsiders, while Nadah said we must continue to seek unique ways to be able to meet a common front.

Deluge of Entertainment

In between the panel discussions and goodwill messages, the guests were also entertained by the Master of Ceremony Spirit of SACO, while the Segun Johnson band thrilled them with melodious tunes. Also, Filudara, the talking drummer and the Island Theatre Villa, engaged the guests too.

Commendation

Meanwhile, while showering commendations on the CBAAC DG earlier, the Ooni said her relentless drive in sensitising the public on the social and cultural issues that affect the black race should be applauded.

He said: “The DG is doing well. I had to cancel my other programmes for this one. This is a compact, quality gathering and the topic of discussion is relevant in our modern times.

“We Africans seem to be the guinea pig of the world. However, programme of this nature can help to put a stop to such a situation.”

