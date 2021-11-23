Obaseki Boosts Agric Devt with Infrastructure

As part of efforts to sustain investment in the agriculture sector to attain food sufficiency, drive job creation and improve livelihoods, the Edo State Government has commenced construction of a new structure for the state Ministry of Agriculture, at the premises of the Agriculture Development Programme (ADP), in Benin City.

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, after inspecting the site, said his administration plans to make the centre an agric hub.

According to him, “We decided to create an agric hub. All agencies of government that are in the business of agriculture will now be located here. We will have space for offices, facilities, and training centres all located here in this premises.

“The mechanisation centre will also be sited here; that’s the plan. This will serve as a training facility to train people on different initiatives. We will have various projects offices including the livestock transformation project, and offices for multilateral agencies supported projects, among others.”

Obaseki said he is optimistic that the new structure will be completed by June next year.

