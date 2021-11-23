LSDPC’s New CEO, Ayodeji Joseph Pledges to Increase Earnings

The new Managing Director/CEO of Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC), Hon. Ayodeji Joseph has resumed duty, pledging to increase the earnings of the Corporation.

He also promised to place utmost importance on staff welfare, according to a statement issued by LSDPC’s Head Public Relations & Media, Sulayman Deji-Etiwe. The statement said Joseph was a former Senior Banking Officer at Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, a two-term Executive Chairman of Apapa Local Government, and that he served one term as a member of House of Representative and later as a Special Assistant at Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives, Abuja.

He studied Geography and Planning where he bagged his Bachelor’s Degree at Lagos State University. He went further to obtain a Masters Degree from the University of Lagos.

“With his vast wealth of experience drawn from the private and public sector, he is well set to take the Corporation to the next level,” the statement said.

Also, Mr. Adeola Olusodo has been newly appointed Executive Director, Joint Venture & Business Development of the Corporation.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

