Henkel’s Forscherwelt Initiative Targets 62,000 Nigerian Children

Henkel has stated that its global educational initiative, Forscherwelt is expected to expose over 62,000 children in Nigeria to the fascinating world of science through specific learning objectives.

According to the company, the move was to further encourage children to explore the world of science and make research fun.

The Managing Director of Henkel Nigeria, Mr. Rajat Kapur, said the initiative reflects the focal points of Henkel’s research areas and would drive its involvement in community relations.

Kapur during the launch of the initiative at The People’s Primary School in Ibadan said the company envisions empowering young talents and giving them the support to flourish in their various communities.

This, he said was the reason why the launch was held at the People’s Primary School, as it is situated in the surrounding community where its Ibadan plant in based.

He said since the inauguration at Henkel’s Düsseldorf headquarters in April 2011, more than 62,000 children around the world have taken part in Henkel’s Forscherwelt programmes and he looks forward to school children from Nigeria benefiting from the initiative.

According to the global coordinator, Mr. Ute Krupp, the programme is designed for children between the ages of eight to ten and takes a holistic approach towards teaching and learning by putting children into the role and workplace of an actual researcher.

Krupp said: “The programme is Henkel’s way of contributing to scientific literacy, and it includes teaching units for elementary schools in different settings with teaching materials and training courses developed by educational specialists.”

The Oyo State government commended Henkel on this African first, and welcomed the steps it was taking to assist in the development of future science talents in the state and the country as a whole.

The Chairman of the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Mr. Nureni Adeniran, said that the launch of Forscherwelt demonstrates Henkel’s commitment towards empowering young talents and supporting them to flourish in the communities in which it operates.

The coordinator of Girls and Women Technological Empowerment Organisation (GWTEO), Damilola Asaleye, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), said it is a privilege to partner

