Yuletide: Air Peace Assures Customers of Flights

Chinedu Eze

Nigeria’s major carrier, Air Peace, has assured customers that it would roll out more flights to meet the usual surge in travel demand during Christmas and end-of-year celebrations.

The Spokesperson of the airline, Stanley Olisa, who disclosed this to news reporters at the weekend, stated that as December approaches, the airline would roll out more flights, adding that the flying public should not panic about flight availability.

He revealed that Air Peace would be receiving some of its aircraft from overseas maintenance facility and a brand new Embraer 195-E2 jet to boost operations in the coming Yuletide and satisfy growing air travel demand.

“We are assuring the flying public that there will be ample flights as we shall be rolling out our schedules for the festive period very soon. More aircraft are coming in- both those on maintenance and a brand new Embraer 195-E2 jet. And we are also deploying our wide-body Boeing 777 to meet the increased demand, “Olisa affirmed.

He stressed that Air Peace is poised to reduce the air travel burden of Nigerians through the provision of peaceful and strategic connectivity, giving Nigerians multiple network options with an increasing modern fleet.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

