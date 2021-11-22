TotalEnergies, InTouch, Others Takes Open Banking to Service Stations, Rural Areas

TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc has announced that in conjunction with InTouch and other partners, it has deployed “Touch Point” to over 385 stations.

Touch point, it stated, is a mobile payment financial-inclusion solution, which it offers to capture the banked and unbanked populations in rural, sub-urban and urban communities nationwide including Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano, and Kaduna. “There are currently five service bouquets being offered at the stations – Airtime, Data, Bills Payment, Cash Deposit and Cash Withdrawal. TotalEnergies journey as a company has, over the years, evolved beyond a fuelling station to a solutions provider and hence, this value-added service offering.

“This partnership is in furtherance of our effort to offer convenience to our customers and live up to our commitment of being a one-stop service station where customers can access various goods and services across the country.“Touch Point” offers our customers, convenience, a 7-day accessibility to a variety of services and a brand name that is trusted.

“In view of the growing need for the integration of banks and other financial institutions with innovators and customers in the financial services space and the increasing adoption of Application Programming Interface (“API”) based integrations in the industry, TotalEnergies has partnered with organizations from different sectors of the economy to provide Touch Point, a robust financial solution that can be enjoyed in more than 385 stations nationwide with the plan to expand our footprint in the nearest future,“it stated.

