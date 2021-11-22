Group Faults Students’ Position on Auchi Poly Rector’s Appointment

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

A group by the name, Edo Professionals against Injustice (EPI), has described as primitive and unacceptable, the false claims by the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS), that the federal government no longer accept Msc holders but Professors and PhD holders as Rectors in all the Polytechnics in Nigeria.

Convener of EPI, Mr. Justin Edosa, said the online publication on a recent interview for the appointment of a Rector in Auchi Polytechnic as claimed by NAPS was total falsehood and misinformation capable of misleading members of the public on the prerequisites for appointment of rectors in Nigeria polytechnics.

NAPS, had last Thursday, commended the federal government on the promulgation of the Polytechnic Act in Nigeria, alleging that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration would no longer accept Msc holders but Professors and PhD holders to be appointed as rectors in all the polytechnic institutions in Nigeria.

But Edosa, in his statement, said the author of the said article was an impostor based in Kaduna and was being sponsored by one of the contestants for the office, who had earlier left the polytechnic under very questionable circumstances.

His words: “The attention of our group has been drawn to an online publication on the recent interview for the appointment of a Rector in Auchi Polytechnic. The author of the said article is an impostor based in Kaduna and being sponsored by one of the contestants for the office, who had earlier left the polytechnic under very questionable circumstances.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, the polytechnic Act is against appointment of professors for the polytechnic sector. Section 8:2(1) states ‘the qualifications of the persons, who may apply for the post, which shall be a Chief Lecturer in the polytechnic sector with at least five years experience on that position among other criteria’. The possession of a Ph.D is not stated in the aforementioned Polytechnic Act.”

Edosa, therefore, called on the federal government and the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, to do the needful and ensure that the best man for the job was picked particularly, as the institution has witnessed unprecedented peace and harmonious co-existence under the leadership of a former acting rector, whose pedigree was top notch.

He said the Joint Unions on campus were desirous of having a credible and tested candidate and not a person of questionable character as a substantive Rector.

