Firm Adopts Airsmat Technology to Increase Crop Yields

AirSmat has on-boarded Truvis Agro in addition to its customer base to boost crop yields and increase profits using technology and artificial intelligence to enhance precision agriculture.

Guided by cost efficiency and business driver to increase crop yield Truvis Agro Services, an enterprise grade farming business has adopted AirSmat technological capabilities.

Speaking on the development, Chief Commercial Officer and Vice President Sales & Strategy, AirSmat, Olasukanmi Alabi disclosed that AirSmat has been in a mutual relationship with the company in the past with deployment of the technical team to the Truvis Agro farm estate in Oye-Ekiti for a physical recce on the facility and processes of operation.

“From the physical visit to the site, we made a proposition to the management to deliver two of our services, SmarSTAR for Soil test analysis and recommendations and SmatMapper for mapping of the area which seats on a 1,400hectares of land,” he said.

On the benefits of the services, Alabi explained that, “SmatSTAR will help in optimize the use of fertilizer and overall waste reduction, ascertain the level of nutrients in the soil and articulate the recommendations techniques to improve the nutrients and overall, it will help to save cost, increase efficiency to boost profitability of the business.

“On the other hand, SmatMapper will assist Truvis Agro to have the clear topography of the land areas to aid in planning and preparation of irrigation channels on the farmland.”

He further added that SmatMapper would also help to identify natural water bodies in the area, provide 2D and 3D maps, provide baseline for the entire land area year on year, which can be used to monitor developments on the farm periodically as well as geotagged images of the entire land area.

These images will give an overview of the estate and provide insights on proper management of the farm.

“With our Artificial Intelligent (AI) platform, we are positioned to help Truvis Agro to proactively identify problems on the farms thereby eliminating waste from farm yield with a direct positive impact on their business profitability. Farmers across the Africa are starting to reap far-reaching benefits from this technology and AirSmat will be around Truvis Agro all the way, to harvest all the benefits from our AI powered platform,” he enthused.

According to the statement, AirSmat was focused on helping businesses harness power of drone, satellite, and soil level data. The company’s approach in capturing data, ingesting data to its platform and processing same in an intelligent way and its ability to digest large amounts of data and draw precise conclusions will help farmers gain insight into their day-to-day farm operations.

“AirSmat is on a journey to ensure food security in Nigeria and the African continent by helping farmers and farm owners have access to useful intelligence that helps them to take proactive steps solving problems on their farms before harvest season,” it added.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

