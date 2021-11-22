Dana Air Commences Asaba flights

As part of its strategic route expansion drive, Dana Air has introduced flights from Lagos to Asaba.

According to the spokesman of the airline, Kingsley Ezenwa, Dana Air will also commence Asaba, Abuja flights and increase frequencies on other destinations soon.

“We are expecting an aircraft fresh from maintenance abroad soon and with this increased capacity, we would introduce Asaba to Abuja flights and increase frequencies across our destinations.

“We have a gradual route expansion program and we intend to follow it through. The introduction of Asaba flights is strategic and as always, we will be offering reliable options to our guests, providing them best and affordable fares while ensuring that they continue to fly as safe and as seamless as possible, “he said.

