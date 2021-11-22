Coven Works Named Official Startup Partner for AIM 2022

Emma Okonji

Coven Works Inc has been announced as the official startup partner for the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) 2022.

The partnership is aimed at providing a platform for startups in Nigeria to participate in the 11th edition of the Annual Investment Meeting scheduled for 29 – 31st March 2022 at the Dubai Exhibition Center, EXPO 2020 Dubai, UAE themed Investments in Sustainable Innovation for a Thriving Future.

Excited about the partnership and the opportunities the collaboration will birth for the Nigerian startups ecosystem, the Founder of Coven Works, Sola Amusan, said: “Partnering with AIM was a highly welcome idea when it came to seeking a partner and organization that is a well-known investment platform in Dubai, one that supports small and mid-size enterprises (SMEs) and startups to maximize their potential, expand their network, and grow globally. Our shared belief is to empower startups, especially those in Nigeria, to achieve more’’.

Startups play a significant role as engines of innovation, growth, and employment. One of the goals of AIM is to serve as a strategic platform to support startups from around the world in connecting them to potential partners and investors from other parts of the world.

With this, AIM will run a Startup Pitch Competition. The pitch competition is open to all the startups from different sectors and is categorized as per the following stages: Pre-seed, Seed, and Series A. The pitch competition would be held virtual and physical, and startups will pitch to an audience of potential investors, partners, government officials, and industry experts.

AIM 2022 will be the first hybrid edition using the powerful and most flexible combination of live and virtual environments. The hybrid event will utilize digital technology, and at the same time, provide an in-person event for participants who wish to have more physical interactions with fellow attendees. Coven Works will be responsible for the accreditation of startups from Nigeria for the pitching competition.

