Buhari Approves Appointment of FCTA Mandate Secretaries, Heads of Agencies, PAs

Olawale Ajimotokan

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mandate Secretaries, Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Heads of Agencies and Personal Aides into relevant positions in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

A statement issued on Monday by FCT spokesman, Anthony Ogunleye said 26 of the appointees were new while 14 earlier appointed by the FCTA were ratified by the President.

The statement said the appointments were in keeping with the President’s commitment to reposition the FCTA into a more robust and service-oriented administrative structure which operational capability will be enhanced.

The new Mandate Secretaries and Heads of Agencies and Departments are as follows:

Secretary, Area Council Services Secretariat, Ibrahim Abubakar Dantsoho;

Secretary, Agricultural & Rural Development Secretariat, Abubakar Ibrahim; Secretary, Education, Sani Dahir El-Katazu; Secretary, Health & Human Services Secretariat, Dr. Abubakar Tafida, Secretary, Legal Services Secretariat, Muhammad B. Umar and Secretary, Social Development Secretariat, Hadiza Mahammed Kabir.

Others include Secretary, Transportation Secretariat, Zakari Angulu Dobi, Secretary, Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and PPP, Agboola Lukman Dabiri, Coordinator, Satellite Towns Development. Department, Obinna Francis Ogwuegbu, Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, Umar Shuaibu and Executive Secretary, FCDA, Engr. Shehu Hadi Ahmed.

Also, Ibrahim Damisa was appointed MD, Abuja Broadcasting Corporation and Dr. Muhammed B. Kawu, General Manager, Hospital Management Board.

In the same vein, the FCT Minister also approved the appointment of personal aides for the Hon Minister and the Hon. Minister of State.

The aides for the FCT Ministers are Chief of Staff, Mohammed Bashir Mai-Bornu, Senior Special Assistant (Media), Abubakar Sani, Senior Special Assistant (Special Duties), Abuzarri Suleiman Ribadu, Senior Special Assistant (Environment & Waste Management), Imolehin Akintunde Babatope, Senior Special Assistant (Monitoring, Inspection & Enforcement), Ikharo Attah, Senior Special Assistant (Lands, Urban & Regional Planning), Ibrahim Ismaila, Senior Special Assistant (Community Relations), Isiyaku Tanko Yamawo,

Senior Special Assistant (Security), Abu Salihu Muhammed, Senior Special Assistant (legal & Multi-lateral Cooperation), Lawal Yusuf, Senior Special Assistant (Health & Hospital Management), Dr. Ejike Oji, Senior Special Assistant (Community Relations), Chika Alexander Nwatu, Special Assistant (Community Relations), Ardo Hassan Jibo and Special Assistant (Community Relations), Abdullahi Danladi Galadima.

Others are Special Assistant (Community Relations), Musa Dikko Bwari; Special Assistant (Community Relations), Zainab Marwa Abubakar; Special Assistant (Community Relations), Hailmary Ogolo Aipoh and Special Assistant (Youth Matters), Isaac David.

The following are the aides to the Minister of State:Prof. M. T Usman, Senior Special Assistant (Administration); Muhammad S. Sidi Aliyu, Special Assistant (Project Implementation/ General Services); Alh. Abubakar Ibrahim, Special Assistant (Special Duties); Mrs. Atika Ajanah’ Special Assistant (Logistics & Communication); Mal. Ibrahim Yahaya, Special Assistant (Religious Affairs); Alh. Muhammad Saba, Special Assistant (Area Councils), Abdul Agbadu, Special Assistant (Agriculture and Rural Development), Mr Austine Elemue, Special Assistant (Media); Mrs. Simisola Ayoade, Special Assistant (Social Development Services) and Abdulmalik Baba Ajanah, Principal Private Secretary.

