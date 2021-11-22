APC National Convention Holds February, Says Bagudu

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is to hold in February 2022, the Chairman of Progressives Governors’ Forum and Governor of Kebbi state, Atiku Bagudu, has disclosed.

Speaking with newsmen on Monday after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, Bagudu said the President as leader of the party had given the party the go ahead to hold the National Convention on a date to be determined in February, next year.

The Kebbi state governor who was in the company of the Chairman of the party’s National Caretaker Committee, Mai Buni, and Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru, stressed that all stakeholders of the party, including National Assembly members, were being carried along in fixing a new date for National Convention.

According to him, states like Anambra and two other states that are yet to hold their congresses at the State level would have completed the processes before the national convention during which new set of national officers to run the party will be elected.

Details later…

