AfDB to Spend $110m on Roads, Sanitation, Others in Kano

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

African Development Bank (AfDB) is set to spend the sum of $110million on rural roads, transport infrastructure, water and sanitation and agricultural productivity in Kano State.

This was disclosed by the President of the bank, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, when he paid a condolence visit to the state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, over the death of Sani Dangote, at the Government House in Kano yesterday.

According to Adesina, “We are using $110million in Kano State for our programme on Special Agricultural Industrial Processing Zone. We are in all having about $563million that will be dedicated to that project in various states of Nigeria.

“With this $110million that will be used for Kano State just imagine what we could do. Investing in rural roads, transport infrastructure, water and sanitation, and we also invest in agricultural productivity to raise production of food.

“And we are processing and adding value as well as thousands of jobs because of that.”

After commending the transformation of the state by Ganduje administration, Adesina said he was pleased to discuss with the governor around the work of African Development Bank in the state.

He said: “This programme of hundreds of dollars will help develop consolidated infrastructure in rural areas.

That will allow private sector food and agribusiness companies to reduce the amount of losses they have, create more competitive value chain, transform the rural areas from the zones of misery to the zone of economic prosperity, and to increase the amount of resources the state has.”

In his response, Ganduje thanked the AfDB president for the new development, and assured him of his total support and cooperation for successful implementation of the project at all levels.

“This is what we mean by genuine development-when institutions are strengthened and individuals or collections of individuals are rightly directed.”

Ganduje also thanked the AfDB president for appreciating development in the state, saying: “We thank you for appreciating our modest development since we came into office 2015.

“I was the state Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport for six years during military administration. So I am conversant with the Master Plan of Kano State, and I am conversant with the features of Mega Cities, Smart Cities.

“So my dream is to promote Kano State into a Mega City. And a Mega City is not only a collection of population. It is a collection of an environment where things are working, where traffic flows, where health services are excellent and aimed at reducing medical tourism abroad, and where you can have security agencies using technology.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

