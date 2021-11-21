Thunderous Accolades for Udom Emmanuel

HighLife

There are a handful of state governors that are currently winning the hearts of their people. One is fighting banditry with everything in his arsenal. Another is building infrastructure to improve all kinds of accessibility to bigger and better economic opportunities. Compared to the contributions of these two, Udom Emmanuel, the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom, can only be placed on the same pedestal, nothing less.

According to the latest reports from the Land of Promise, the Emmanuel-led administration is poring over the numbers to acquire new aircraft for Ibom Air, the airline owned by the Akwa Ibom State Government. As the governor explained, the impending acquisition will ensure that 10 A220-300 series aircraft are added to the Ibom Air fleet, so the legacy can continue even after he leaves office.

Governor Emmanuel revealed his plans to Obong Etim Abia, the Monarch of Eket in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom, at the latter’s 85th birthday ceremony. Emmanuel explained that his administration has encountered far more challenges than they anticipated, starting with the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and the heavy rains of 2021. These challenges have stretched the time for the completion and take-off of some of the government’s prearranged projects.

Despite these obstacles, folks are unreservedly praising Emmanuel for his commitment to duty. Some of his peers jumped on the debilitating effects of the pandemic, took months off to slacken their ties, and eased into a culture of doing close to nothing for their people. Thus, Emmanuel has become like refined gold in a woven basket of muddy stones.

To say that the governor’s contributions to Ibom Air are the main pillars for the airline is to understate matters. A few days ago, on November 3, 2021, precisely, the airline celebrated its one-millionth passenger. For an airline that began operations in the middle of 2019 and had pitifully low patronage in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this celebration was worth it.

So, for Governor Emmanuel, every thunderous applause is fitting. His commitment to Akwa Ibom and her people is truly inspiring

