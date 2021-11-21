Sinach Brings Colourful Christmas Concert to Lagos

Plans are underway to make this Christmas season unforgettable as famed Nigerian gospel Singer and songwriter, Sinachi Kalu Okoro Egbu, popularly known as Sinach stages a live Christmas concert.

Tagged: ‘Christmas Concert with Sinach and Friends’, the concert will feature award-winning gospel artists from various parts of the world like Todd Dulaney (USA), Adlan Cruz (Puetorico), Da’dra Great House (USA), Onyeka Onwenu, Ayo Vincent (Lagos) and the phenomenal Gosgem Choir.

At a strategic media partnership meeting with Neita Uwaibi, a corporate communication officer for cool FM, Wazobia FM and Nigeria info FM, Project Director for GosGem concepts, Hillary Vincent explained that the event is to remind people of the true essence of Christmas beyond all of the festivities that come with the season.

“It is also a good time for friends and families to unite in gratitude to God for a fruitful year,” he said.

The concert is slated for Sunday, December 12 at Monarch Event Centre Lekki, Lagos.

