Sad Moment as Relatives, Friends, Associates Mourn Sani Dangote

If man “had world enough and time”, as English poet Andrew Marvell captured it, we might have conquered the entire universe already. Alas, death comes to every one of us. This is one of the prevailing sentiments sweeping across the high shelf of Nigerian society at the moment. Sani Dangote, the younger brother of Aliko Dangote and Vice President of Dangote Group and Chairman of Dansa Holdings, passed on last week.

The news of the younger Dangote’s demise is still ravaging the minds of relatives, friends and associates, even though he passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021. According to reports, Dangote died in the United States after a protracted illness. At the time of writing this report, nothing concrete has been confirmed about the nature of the illness.

Although he was not as well known as his big brother, the billionaire and number one wealthiest man in Africa, Aliko, Dangote was also a boss of several prestigious business domains. Folks that regularly parley with Dangote Group would recognise the deceased as the Vice President of the multinational conglomerate company. However, besides the Group, Dangote also had controlling interests in several other successful corporate entities.

Dangote was best known with Dansa Holdings, one of the companies under the Dangote Group that produces and distributes beverages exclusively. Dangote was also reported to have owned a chain of several other companies, including Dansa Foods Limited, Dansa Energy, Sagas Energy Limited, Bulk Pack Services Limited, Dansa Agro Allied Limited, and Dangote Farms Limited.

Much like his older brother, he was also an astute businessman who sat on the Executive Board of high-tier companies like Nigerian Textile Mills Plc, Alsan Insurance Brokers, and Gum Arabic Limited, to name a few.

Thus, Aliko and the rest of the family will not be the only ones that will miss Sani. His imprints are all over Nigeria, even in Lagos where he was a two-time President of Lagos Polo Club.

