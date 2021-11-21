Princess Folasade Omotade-Odumosu’s Glowing Moment

Society Watch

Again, history beckons to Princess Folasade Omotade-Odumosu, a billionaire businesswoman. Over the years, the Yeye Ajagun Fiwajoye of Ibadanland has done great things that have caught the fancy of her compatriots in many areas of life. In other words, she has always been in the warm embrace of fame and recognition, all for her worthy and inspiring deeds in society.

Despite the wealth and influence she commands in society, the successful woman has no airs about her; she willingly lends her shoulder to anyone to lean on in a moment of need. She has always told those who care to listen that she achieved all she has through God’s grace and mercy, so she is willing to spend it all on humanitarian work.

However, she loathes people singing her praise for such acts of humaneness. She is not the kind of billionaire that calls for publicity over little donations.

Indeed, those whose paths have crossed hers always affirm that the Ogun State-born entrepreneur understands the true meaning of friendship and has made huge sacrifices, at different times, to keep the sanctity of friendship as humanly possible. Omotade-Odumosu had in the past been dedicated to proffering solutions to an avalanche of problems at various levels of our educational institutions with huge donations.

Her philanthropy is aptly reflected in this saying of the popular Bishop of Caesarea, also called Saint Basil the Great, who said “A good deed is never lost. He who sows courtesy reaps friendship; he who plants kindness gathers love; pleasure bestowed on a grateful mind was never sterile, but generally, gratitude begets reward.”

A child of destiny, the amazon will again give her die-hard fans reasons to talk about her in glowing terms on Friday, November 26, 2021, when she, alongside other prominent Nigerians, will be conferred with an honorary doctorate of Business Administration by the Oduduwa University, Ipetumodu, Osun State during its forthcoming 9th convocation ceremonies. Omotade-Odumosu, according to the letter by the private university established in 2009, is being honoured for her leadership in business, outstanding successes, resilience and excellence.

It is doubtful if anyone can fault the decision of the authorities of the university, considering that the Ogun State-born entrepreneur had made immense contributions to the development of education at various levels in the country.

One of the things working for her is that she always sees opportunities, where others are bogged down by morbid fear of failure. Besides, she likes to pursue her dreams with unbent resolve to succeed, irrespective of the challenges that may come her way.

