Oyo Speaker Debo Ogundoyin Walks down the Aisle with Olamidun Majekodunmi

It is becoming evident that the Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Adebo Edward Ogundoyin can no longer wait to change his status from single to married!

Earlier in June, the youthful Speaker had proposed to his girlfriend, Olamidun Majekodunmi. Interestingly, he took another bold step, a few days ago, by meeting his fiancée’s family members in an introduction ceremony held in Abeokuta. The brief ceremony was attended by family, friends and some members of the Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration.

The high octane party will start with engagement/ traditional marriage on Thursday, November 25, 2021, at the UI International Conference Centre while the white wedding and reception is expected to take place on Saturday, November 27, at the Polo Club, Eleyele, Ibadan.

Olamidun is the daughter of the popular Dr. Femi Majekodunmi, the Baagbile of Egbaland while her mother is Honourable Justice Tokunbo Majekodunmi.

A source revealed that Chief (Mrs) Tina Ogundoyin, mother of the groom, is a close friend of Tokunbo. The friendship as hinted has lasted for over two decades.

As disclosed, the two prominent families are not leaving any stone unturned and are neck-deep in preparation to make the ceremony a huge success and also to make the wedding a colourful and mind-blowing one that would become a yardstick to measure a good social event

The red-coloured beautiful invitation cards are already in circulation among family members, close friends of the couple, celebrities, business tycoons, politicians and high net-worth individuals.

“It is expected to be the most amazing, most colourful, most spectacular wedding in the social circle for a long time,’’ another source revealed.

The 34-year-old, who is a son of the late industrialist, Adeseun Ogundoyin, became a member of the Oyo State House of Assembly after he won the by-election, following the death of the former Speaker, Michael Adeyemo, on April 27, 2018.

Ogundoyin, a graduate of Babcock University, Ilisan Remi, represents Ibarapa East in the Assembly.

