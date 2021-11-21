Odili: Still Waiting for the Police

Notes for File

One week has since passed since the Nigeria Police Force paraded 14 suspects in connection with the siege on the residence of a Supreme Court judge, Justice Mary Odili in Abuja, and nothing new is forthcoming from the Force.

The respected Supreme Court judge was on Friday, October 29, 2021, subjected to intimidation when a combined team of security operatives comprising over 50 armed operatives who were executing a search suspicious warrant from the Joint Panel on Recovery in the Federal Ministry of Justice.

The incident had drawn criticisms from many quarters including the National Assembly, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), senior lawyers and civil society organisations.

While the police were beating their chest thinking that they had done a good job by arresting a few of the suspects, many Nigerians were not convinced. They sense that the Force was desperate to bury the truth. Otherwise, why would they parade private citizens and leave the over 50 armed security operatives involved in the raid. Who then authorised the release of all those armed policemen involved?

To buttress the foolery, the Force Spokesman, Frank Mba, told the whole world that the police officers and officials of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) involved in the incident are all at large. What is “at large?”

One week after, the issue has not come up again. The questions the Force needs to answer are: Did the police and EFCC officials involved in the raid disappear into thin air? Have they left the Force?

Many sense desperation on the part of the police to cover the facts of the matter. They believe that the Force quickly paraded the 14 suspects to pre-empt independent investigations by the Supreme Court and others.

Otherwise, is it shocking that over one week after the suspects were paraded, nothing has happened and nobody is telling Nigerians anything further? That’s Nigeria for you.

