Legal Icon: Wole Olanipekun at 70

Nigeria is blessed with legendary characters that dominate every aspect of its society and economy. In the legal arena, Chief Wole Olanipekun is one of the figures that has attained a degree of hegemony due to the dignity and integrity he brought to the practice of law in the country. Consequently, as he clocked 70 years on Thursday, November 18, 2021, folks from all walks of life did not hesitate to send along a deluge of prayers and praises.

Reaching the age of 70 is a blessing and clear evidence of God’s kindness and favour. The man, it can be said, started from the bottom, depending on his smarts and assiduousness until he reached the highest point possible for constitutional lawyers in Nigeria.

Most people know Olanipekun as the no-nonsense Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) who became the President of the Nigerian Bar Association in 2002. Before then, the only high-interest position he held was as the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Ondo State (1991). Thus, one cannot say that Chief Olanipekun speedily climbed the ranks. His journey from the nadir to the apex was one of many resolved steps. For this, Olanipekun is one of the foremost role models for young and candid lawyers in the country.

Apart from his exemplary legal career, one of the most interesting facts about Olanipekun is the fact that he has four children and all four of them are lawyers. The children, Oladapo Olumide Olanipekun (SAN), Olubukola Araromi nee Olanipekun, Olabode Olutoyin Olanipekun (SAN), and Temitope Adesina nee Olanipekun, have been described as portraits of their father. The man in question, however, never fails to give credit to their mother, Erelu Omolara Olanipekun.

At 70, Chief Olanipekun is one and only. So far, his life, career, and family reflect his personality as a respectable and praiseworthy individual.

